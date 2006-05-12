This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ARTY MOMS Members of Mamapalooza, a nationwide group of artistic mothers, come together to read stories about notable mothers. Readers include authors Andrea Buchanan, Cassandra Neyenesch, and Christen Clifford.Saturday,2 p.m.,Coliseum Books, 11 W. 42nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

MOTHER AND CHILD Author Deborah Tannen reads from her new book,”You’re Wearing That?: Understanding Mothers and Daughters in Conversation” (Random House). Friday, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835, free.

PB & J LOVE Mothers with a sweet tooth eat for free on Sunday at the Peanut Butter & Co. restaurant. Special sandwiches include a spicy peanut butter concoction with chicken, and a white-chocolate peanut butter combination. Sunday, 11 a.m., Peanut Butter & Co., 240 Sullivan St., between Bleecker and 3rd Streets, 212-677-3995, free.

TEA FOR MOM The Merchant House Museum presents a Mother’s Day afternoon tea, featuring a traditional British tea service. Sunday, 1:30 and 3 p.m., Merchant’s House Museum, 29 E. 4th St., between Lafayette Street and the Bowery, 212-777-1089, $50, reservations required.

MOTHERLY TUNES The Klezmer violinist Alicia Svigals and the Shiru Shir Jewish Community Chorus perform a program of classical and folk music celebrating mothers. Sunday, 4 p.m., Congregation Ansche Chesed, 251 W. 100th St. at West End Avenue, 212-865-0600, $20 in advance, $25 at the doors, free for children.

MOVIE MAGIC The 74th Street Magic children’s center presents a Mother’s Day Children’s Movie Night, featuring a screening of “Charlotte’s Web.” Monday, 5:30 p.m., 510 E. 74th St. at York Avenue, 212-737-2989, $10 general, $6 children.

