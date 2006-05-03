This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CENTURY CELEBRATION The New York Philamusica ensemble celebrates Shostakovich’s centennial with performances of two of his best-known chamber pieces, including String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Merkin Hall, 129 W. 67th St. at Broadway, 212-580-9933, $35 general, $30 seniors, $17.50 students.

EASTERN SWING Jazz pianist Kuni Mikami combines big band style with traditional Japanese folk music for “Tokyo Jazz,” a performance sponsored by the Flushing Council on Culture. Mr. Mikami performs with the Make-Believe Ballroom Orchestra and the Jump, Jive, and Wailers. Friday, 8 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. at Linden Place, Flushing, Queens, 718-463-7700 ext. 222, $15 general, $12 members.

DOWN HOME COUNTRY Traditional bluegrass is celebrated with a performance by the local band James Reams and the Barnstormers. Friday, 8 p.m., the Good Coffeehouse Music Parlor, 53 Prospect Park West at 2nd Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-768-2972, $10 general, $6 children.