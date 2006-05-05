The New York Sun

BELA’S BEAUTIES The Borromeo String Quartet performs Bartok’s String Quartet No. 5, Sz. 102, as part of the Look & Listen Festival. Friday, 8 p.m., Betty Cuningham Gallery, 541 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 718-622-6266, $10.

FAR OUT SOUNDS The San Francisco electronic duo Matmos performs aural portraits of historical figures including authors Patricia Highsmith and Valerie Solanas. Friday, 7 p.m., Whitney Museum of American Art, 945 Madison Ave., between 74th and 75th streets, 212-570-3676, free.

DERBY MUSIC The local band Cheese on Bread is on hand to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Williamsburg. A madcap hat contest is offered, along with the traditional day-at-the-races drink, the mint julep. Saturday, 4 p.m. party, 8 p.m. live music, Pete’s Candy Store, 709 Lorimer St., at Richardson Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 718-302-3770, free.

