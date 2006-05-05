This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BELA’S BEAUTIES The Borromeo String Quartet performs Bartok’s String Quartet No. 5, Sz. 102, as part of the Look & Listen Festival. Friday, 8 p.m., Betty Cuningham Gallery, 541 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 718-622-6266, $10.

FAR OUT SOUNDS The San Francisco electronic duo Matmos performs aural portraits of historical figures including authors Patricia Highsmith and Valerie Solanas. Friday, 7 p.m., Whitney Museum of American Art, 945 Madison Ave., between 74th and 75th streets, 212-570-3676, free.

DERBY MUSIC The local band Cheese on Bread is on hand to celebrate the Kentucky Derby in Williamsburg. A madcap hat contest is offered, along with the traditional day-at-the-races drink, the mint julep. Saturday, 4 p.m. party, 8 p.m. live music, Pete’s Candy Store, 709 Lorimer St., at Richardson Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 718-302-3770, free.