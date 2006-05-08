This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SHEET MUSIC Saxophonist, flautist, and composer Paul Shapiro performs from his latest album, “It’s In the Twilight” (Tzadik). Thursday, 8 p.m., Tonic, 107 Norfolk St., between Rivington and Delancey streets, 212-358-7502, $10.

ZAMBONI TUNES The Minneapolis band Hockey Night features two drummers and two guitarists that play indie rock tunes inspired by bands ranging from Pavement to Journey. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Cake Shop, 152 Ludlow St., between Stanton and Rivington streets, 212-253-0036, $7.