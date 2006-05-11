This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLASSICAL HIP-HOP Composer Daniel Bernard Roumain combines classical music with hip-hop. A string quartet, including musicians Earl Maneein and Jon Weber, performs his pieces including “24 Bits: Hip-Hop Studies & Etudes.” Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., the Kitchen, 512 W. 19th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-255-5793, $10.

ARGENTINE TUNES Jazz Forum Arts presents a performance by Argentinean tenor saxophonist Gato Barbieri. Mr. Barbieri began his career as an avant-garde musician, turning to Latin jazz in the 1970s. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Pace University, Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts, 1 Pace Plaza, between Park Row and Spruce Street, 914-631-1000, $35.

BERNSTEIN AND BERLIOZ The Collegiate Chorale presents its final performance of the season, “A Joyous Celebration,” performing Berlioz’s “Te Deum” and Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms.” The orchestra of St. Luke’s and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus join in the performance. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $20-85.

FILM AND MUSIC The musical ensemble VisionIntoArt performs the score to the 1920 film “Der Golem” during a live screening. The new score, composed by Betty Oliveiro, uses influences from Jewish and other cultural traditions. Tomorrow, 8:30 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $21 general, $18 students and seniors, $16 students, $10 at doors.