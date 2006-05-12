Music
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BERNSTEIN AND BERLIOZ The Collegiate Chorale presents its final performance of the season, “A Joyous Celebration.” The program includes Berlioz’s “Te Deum” and Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms.”The orchestra of St. Luke’s and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus join in the performance. Friday, 8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $20-85.
To submit an event for consideration for the Calendar, please wire the particulars to calendar@nysun.com, placing the date of the event in the subject line.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.