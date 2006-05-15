This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HELPING HANDS Salsa and jazz artists including Eddie Palmieri and Charanga America are hosts of a fund-raiser for salsa flutist Karen Joseph, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. The Spanish Harlem Orchestra also performs. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., S.O.B.’s, 204 Varick St. at Houston Street, 212-307-7171, $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

SONGS OF BACH The Saint Thomas Choir performs two Bach Cantatas and the Oster Oratorium as part of their final concert of the season. Featured soloists include soprano Jolle Greenleaf and tenor David Vanderwal. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Saint Thomas Church, 1 53rd St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-664-9360, $25 and up.

STAGE TUNES The New York Festival of Song presents “Hands Across the Sea,” a program of works from the musicals of London and New York from the 1920s and 1930s. Performers include pianist Stephen Blier and soprano Lisa Vroman. Tomorrow and Wednesday, 8 p.m., Kaufman Center, Merkin Hall, 129 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $45 general, $35 seniors, $22.50 students at the door.

EASTERN MELODIES The St. Cyril and St. Methodius International Foundation presents Musical Treasures of Bulgaria, featuring pianist Ivo Nanev and violinists Pavel Minev and Dilyana Zlatinova. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 57th Street, 212-247-7800, $20-$25.

A LUTE SUPREME A founding member of the State Turkish Music Ensemble, Munir Nurettin Beken, performs classical music from the Ottoman empire on the ‘ud, a fretless short-necked lute. Thursday, 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $25 general, $21 members and children, $15 students.