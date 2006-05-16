This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SONGS OF BACH The Saint Thomas Choir performs two Bach Cantatas and the Oster Oratorium as part of their final concert of the season. Featured soloists include soprano Jolle Greenleaf and tenor David Vanderwal. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Saint Thomas Church, 1 53rd St. at Fifth Avenue, 212-664-9360, $25 and up.

STAGE TUNES The New York Festival of Song presents “Hands Across the Sea,” a program of works from the musicals of London and New York from the 1920s and 1930s. Performers include pianist Stephen Blier and soprano Lisa Vroman. Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., Kaufman Center, Merkin Hall, 129 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $45 general, $35 seniors, $22.50 students at the door.

GIRL FROM IPANEMA Brazilian singer Gal Costa, who has worked with Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, and Joao Gilberto in her 30-year career, performs downtown. Tonight through Sunday, 8 and 10 p.m., the Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between MacDougal Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-475-8592, $30 at bar, $45 for table.

EASTERN MELODIES The St. Cyril and St. Methodius International Foundation presents Musical Treasures of Bulgaria, featuring pianist Ivo Nanev and violinists Pavel Minev and Dilyana Zlatinova. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 57th Street, 212-247-7800, $20-$25.

A LUTE SUPREME A founding member of the State Turkish Music Ensemble, Munir Nurettin Beken, performs classical music from the Ottoman empire on the ‘ud, a fretless short-necked lute. Thursday, 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $25 general, $21 members and children, $15 students.

GREEK GODS The Artis Piano Trio, with violinist Yannos Margaziotis, cellist Nicolas Kavakos, and pianist Anny Totsiou, perform piano trios by Brahms and Shostakovich, and Skalkottas’s “Eight Variations on a Greek Folk Tune.” Monday, 8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 154 W. 57th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-239-4699, $35 general, $15 students and seniors.