DEEP VOICES The baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky performs a recital of works by Eastern European composers, including Glinka’s “Priznanie” (“Declaration”) and “Ja pomnju chudnoe mgnovenie” (“I recall a wonderful moment”). Tonight, 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, Avery Fisher Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway, 212-721-6500, $48.

STAGE TUNES The New York Festival of Song presents “Hands Across the Sea,” a program of works from the musicals of London and New York from the 1920s and 1930s. Performers include pianist Stephen Blier and soprano Lisa Vroman. Tonight, 8 p.m., Kaufman Center, Merkin Hall, 129 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $45 general, $35 seniors, $22.50 students at the door.

TO THE HEAVENS The Voices of Ascension chorus and orchestra perform their final concert of the season.The pieces include works by Renaissance and Baroque period composers, including Palestrina, Josquin Desprez, and Tallis. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., the Church of the Ascension, East 10th Street at Fifth Avenue, 212-358-1469, $10-45.

UKELELE RAP Bluegrass meets hip-hop as musician Jon Braman raps while playing songs on his ukelele. He is joined by poet David Austerweil. Saturday, 4 p.m., FreebirdBooks, 123 Columbia St. at Kane Street, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, 718-643-8484, free.