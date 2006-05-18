This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FIRST TIME OUT The American Composers Orchestra presents its New Music Readings, featuring seven young composers who premiere their work for critical feedback. Composers include Anna Clyne, Fang Man, and Robert Gates. Today and tomorrow, 10 a.m., Columbia University, Miller Theater, 2960 Broadway at 116th Street, 212-977-8495, free.

SONGS ON STAGE Broadway actress Patti LuPone performs songs from her new CD, “The Lady With the Torch.” She currently stars in the Broadway play “Sweeney Todd.” Tomorrow, 12:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

A LUTE SUPREME A founding member of the State Turkish Music Ensemble, Munir Nurettin Beken, performs classical music from the Ottoman empire on the ‘ud, a fretless short-necked lute. Tonight, 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $25 general, $21 members and children, $15 students.

ARMED FORCES DAY The Queens College Choral Society, Choir, Chorus, and Orchestra and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City present a performance of Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem, Op. 66.” Soprano Ai-Lan Zhu is featured. Saturday, 8 p.m., Queens College, Colden Auditorium, 65-30 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing, Queens, 718-793-8080, $16-18, $5 for Queens College students.