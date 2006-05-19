The New York Sun

Music

HITTING THE BOOKS Members of the Brooklyn Philharmonic perform works by the early 20th-century composer Virgil Thomson, who drew “musical portraits” of many of his colleagues, including Aaron Copland and Paul Bowles. Saturday, 4 p.m., Brooklyn Public Library, Central Library, Grand Army Plaza, Grand Avenue and Pacific Street, Brooklyn, 718-399-2637, free.

MAHLER’S SIXTH The New York Youth Symphony performs Mahler’s Sixth Symphony as its final concert of the season. The Shanghai Quartet also joins the symphony for the premiere of Takuma Itoh’s “Concerto for String Quartet and Orchestra.” Sunday, 2 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 57th Street, 212-581-5933, $7-$55.

FINAL SHOWING The Saint Andrew Chorale & Orchestra presents a program of works by Mozart. Pieces include Vesperae Solennes de Confessore, K. 339, and Mass in C “Coronation,” K. 317. Sopranos Sarah Pillow and Katherine Wessinger are featured. Sunday, 3 p.m., Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, 921 Madison Ave. at 73rd Street, 212-288-8920 ext. 271, $20 general, $15 students and seniors.

SING A SONG The Cantori New York chorus presents its spring concert. Pieces include works by Bartok and Debussy, and the premieres of “We Remember Them” by Beata Moon and “To One Who Has Been Long in City Pent” by Rebekah Driscoll. Sunday, 5 p.m., the Church of St. Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson St. at Christopher Street, 212-439-4758, $12-$15.

