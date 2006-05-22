This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

POWER DUO Jazz pianists Paul Brey and Frank Kimbrough pair up for the Kaufman Center’s No Minimum series. Mr. Kimbrough is the founder of the Jazz Composers Collective. Tonight, 8 p.m., Kaufman Center, Merkin Hall, 129 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $35.

GREEK GODS The Artis Piano Trio, with violinist Yannos Margaziotis, cellist Nicolas Kavakos, and pianist Anny Totsiou, performs piano trios by Brahms and Shostakovich, and Skalkottas’s “Eight Variations on a Greek Folk Tune.” Tonight, 8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 154 W. 57th St., between Sixth and Seventh av enues, 212-239-4699, $35 general, $15 students and seniors.

GOOD VIBES The indie hip-hop duo Gnarls Barkley makes its first appearance in the city. Tonight, 8 p.m., Webster Hall, 125 E. 11th St., between Third and Fourth avenues, 866-468-7619, $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

WORLD TRADE CENTER OPENING Pop musicians Lou Reed and Suzanne Vega join other bands and students from P.S. 89 and P.S. 234 as part of a concert celebrating the official opening of 7 World Trade Center. Tomorrow, noon, the 7 World Trade Center park, 250 Greenwich St., between Vesey and Barclay streets, 212-843-8068, free.

AWARD TOUR A professor of composition at Temple University, Matthew Greenbaum,presents a program of his work in honor of his recent award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Pianist Blair McMillen and the Cygnus Ensemble perform Mr. Greenbaum’s “Ballate” and “L’homme approximatif,” a piece based on the poetry of Dadaist Tristan Tzara. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Chelsea Art Museum, 556 W. 22nd St. at Eleventh Avenue, 212-343-0460, $20 general, $10 students and seniors.

COMMENCEMENT MUSIC Conductor James DePreist leads a performance by graduating instrumentalists as part of Juilliard’s commencement ceremony. Pieces include the premiere of Steven Bryant’s “Alchemy in Silent Spaces,” and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K. 466 featuring student pianist Sora Oh. Thursday, 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza at Broadway, 212-769-7406, free, reservations strongly suggested.