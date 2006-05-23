This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AWARD TOUR A professor of composition at Temple University, Matthew Greenbaum,presents a program of his work in honor of his recent award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Pianist Blair McMillen and the Cygnus Ensemble perform Mr. Greenbaum’s “Ballate” and “L’homme approximatif,” a piece based on the poetry of Dadaist Tristan Tzara. Tonight, 8 p.m., Chelsea Art Museum, 556 W. 22nd St. at Eleventh Avenue, 212-343-0460, $20 general, $10 students and seniors.

COMMENCEMENT MUSIC Conductor James DePreist leads a performance by graduating instrumentalists as part of Julliard’s commencement ceremony. Pieces include the premiere of Steven Bryant’s “Alchemy in Silent Spaces,” and Mozards Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K. 466 featuring student pianist Sora Oh. Thursday, 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza at Broadway, 212-769-7406, free, reservations strongly suggsested.

EXPERIMENTAL DUEL Two avant-garde classical ensembles, Rachel’s and the Clogs, team up for New Sound Live. Rachel’s, an artists collective, specializes in electronic orchestral arrangements, and the Clogs perform in free improvisation. A disc jockey for WNYC, John Schaffer, is host of the event. Thursday, 8 p.m., Kaufman Center, Merkin Hall, 29 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $20.

CATHEDRAL MUSIC The New York Philharmonic presents its annual Memorial Day concert. Conductor Xian Zhang leads the performances of Verdi’s “La forza del destino” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. Monday, 8 p.m., The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Ave. at 112th Street, 212-875-5709, free, early arrival is recommended.