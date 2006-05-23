The New York Sun

Join
National

Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Music
Music

AWARD TOUR A professor of composition at Temple University, Matthew Greenbaum,presents a program of his work in honor of his recent award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Pianist Blair McMillen and the Cygnus Ensemble perform Mr. Greenbaum’s “Ballate” and “L’homme approximatif,” a piece based on the poetry of Dadaist Tristan Tzara. Tonight, 8 p.m., Chelsea Art Museum, 556 W. 22nd St. at Eleventh Avenue, 212-343-0460, $20 general, $10 students and seniors.

COMMENCEMENT MUSIC Conductor James DePreist leads a performance by graduating instrumentalists as part of Julliard’s commencement ceremony. Pieces include the premiere of Steven Bryant’s “Alchemy in Silent Spaces,” and Mozards Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K. 466 featuring student pianist Sora Oh. Thursday, 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza at Broadway, 212-769-7406, free, reservations strongly suggsested.

EXPERIMENTAL DUEL Two avant-garde classical ensembles, Rachel’s and the Clogs, team up for New Sound Live. Rachel’s, an artists collective, specializes in electronic orchestral arrangements, and the Clogs perform in free improvisation. A disc jockey for WNYC, John Schaffer, is host of the event. Thursday, 8 p.m., Kaufman Center, Merkin Hall, 29 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $20.

CATHEDRAL MUSIC The New York Philharmonic presents its annual Memorial Day concert. Conductor Xian Zhang leads the performances of Verdi’s “La forza del destino” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. Monday, 8 p.m., The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Ave. at 112th Street, 212-875-5709, free, early arrival is recommended.

Music
Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use