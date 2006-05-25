Music
EXPERIMENTAL DUEL Two avant-garde classical ensembles, Rachel’s and the Clogs, team up for New Sound Live. Rachel’s, an artists collective, specializes in electronic orchestral arrangements, and the Clogs perform in free improvisation.WNYC’s John Schaffer is host of the event. Tonight, 8 p.m., Kaufman Center, Merkin Hall, 29 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $20.
