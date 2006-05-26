This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOCAL FLAVOR The Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall presents a neighborhood concert featuring the group Sonido Isleno, performing traditional Dominican, Cuban, and Puerto Rican music as well as jazz and rhythm and blues. Saturday, 2 p.m., Flushing Branch Library, 41-17 Main St., between 41st Road and 41st Avenue, Flushing, Queens, 718-661-1223, free.

YANKEE MUSIC The New England Symphonic Ensemble performs works by Vivaldi, Mozart, Imant Raminsh, and Ruth Watson Henderson. Conducted by Hilary Apfelstadt, Sylvia Munsen, and Timothy Peter, featured soloists include Rebecca Davis and Hayden DeWitt. Saturday, 8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $35-$89.

COUNTRY AND SOUL The singer-songwriter Howe Gelb performs his country-tinged music with the help of the Voices of Praise Gospel Choir. Saturday, 8 p.m., Bowery Ballroom, 6 Delancey St.at the Bowery,212-533-2111, $18 general, $16 in advance.

UKRAINE WITH LOVE Ukrainian pianist Konstantin Lifschitz performs the complete set of 24 preludes and fugues by Dmitri Shostakovich in a two-part concert. The event is part of the Free for All at Town Hall series of summer concerts. Monday, 2 and 7 p.m., Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., between Broadway and Sixth avenue, 212-840-2824, free, tickets available at box office the day of performance.