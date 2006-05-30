This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JAZZ STANDARD Vocalist Betty Buckley performs her interpretations of Broadway, jazz, and American songs.The band Quintessence, featuring pianist Kenny Werner, joins her Tonight through Friday, 8 and 10:30 p.m., the Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Macdougal Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-475-8592, $40 for tables, $30 at bar.

BERLIOZ TALK The final presentation of Inside the Music features a performance by the New York Philharmonic of Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.” Peter Schickele discusses the history and various interpretations of the piece before the performance. Tomorrow, 6:45 p.m., Lincoln Center, Avery Fisher Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway, 212-875-5656, $23-$58.

STUDENT MUSIC The InterSchool Orchestras Symphony of New York presents its annual spring benefit concert, performing Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36. The symphony is conducted by Jonathan Strasser, and cellist Cai GoGwilt and pianist Dean Whiteside are featured. The ISO Symphony features 70 young musicians from the metropolitan area. Thursday, 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, 65th Street and Broadway, 212-410-0370, $25 general, $15 students.