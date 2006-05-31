This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WINDS OF CHANGE The Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall presents a neighborhood concert featuring the Imani Winds quintet, who combine European, African, and American influences in their music. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Tompkins Square Branch Library, 331 E. 10th St. at Avenue B, 212-228-4747, free.

BERLIOZ TALK The final presentation of Inside the Music features a performance by the New York Philharmonic of Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.” Peter Schickele discusses the history and various interpretations of the piece before the performance. Tonight, 6:45 p.m., Lincoln Center, Avery Fisher Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway, 212-875-5656, $23-$58.

LAST MEMORIAL An avant-garde trombonist, Jim Staley, and a glass instrumentalist, Miguel Frasconi, each perform a set as part of the last performance of a monthlong tribute to the late guitarist Derek Bailey. Tonight, 8 p.m. Jim Staley, 10 p.m. Miguel Frasconi, the Stone, corner of Avenue C and 2nd Street, 212-473-0043, $10 general, $5 students, free for children.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY The independent music store Downtown Music Gallery celebrates its 15th anniversary with performances by the trio New Ghost, composer John Zorn, and guitarist Tisziji Munoz. Friday, 8 p.m., Tonic, 107 Norfolk St., between Rivington and Delancey streets, 866-468-7619, $15.