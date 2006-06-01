Music
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
PIANO PREMIERE Pianist Katya Grineva premieres the three-movement Sonata No.1, a piece written byViennese composer and Holocaust survivor Marcel Tyberg. Tonight, 8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 57th Street, 212-247-7800, $25-$75.
