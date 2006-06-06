This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ISLAND SOUNDS The Weill Music Institute presents a neighborhood concert featuring the quintet Sonido Isleno, which performs traditional and contemporary jazz, Cuban, and Dominican music. Today, 1:30 p.m., Thayer Conference Room, Allen Pavilion, 5141 Broadway at 219th Street, 212-932-5844, free.

DRUM LINE Three bands and orchestras participate in a festival featuring the best of high school music. Schools include the Garden State Philharmonic Orchestra, the A.N. McCallum High School Chamber Orchestra, and the Big Springs High School Honors Band. Conductors include Les Hollander, Ricky Pringle, and Rocky Harris. Tonight, 8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $30-$60.

EASTERN TUNES The Da Capo Chamber Players present “Ears to the East,” a concert including the premiere of its 100th commissioned piece, “Bandit Queen: Song Cycle on the Life of Phoolan Devi” by the Ugandan-Indian composer, Shirish Korde.Performers include flutist Patricia Spencer, clarinetist Meighan Stoops, and violinist David Bowlin. Tonight, 8 p.m., Merkin Concert Hall, 129 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $20 general, $10 students and seniors.

AMERICAN ART The American Composers Alliance presents the American Music Festival, a series of five concerts featuring 15 musical premieres. Dances, video presentations, electronic, and theater music are all featured. Performers include the Ensemble Pi, the Sirius String Quartet, the New Hudson Saxophone Quartet, and other individual artists. Tomorrow through Satur day, Wednesday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $15 general, $10 students, seniors, and members.

EUROPEAN BLUEGRASS Druha Trava, a quintet from the Czech Republic, performs American and European contemporary bluegrass, country, rock, and jazz. Featured performers include the banjoist Robert Krestan, who formed the group in 1991 after discovering the music of Pete Seeger. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Makor, the Steinhardt Building, 35 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Central Park West, 212-601-1000, $15 in advance, $18 at the doors.

BEETHOVEN STUDY The Mannes College of Music hosts the Beethoven Institute, a week-long intensive study program exploring the composers sonatas, piano trios, and string quartets. A faculty concert and a student performance culminate the program. Faculty performers include pianist Robert Mc-Donald, violinist Serena Canin, and cellist Nina Lee. Friday and Saturday, Friday, 8 p.m. faculty concert, Saturday, 1 p.m. student concert, Mannes College of Music, 150 W. 85th St., between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, 212-580-0210, free.