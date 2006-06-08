The New York Sun

MUSIC FROM ABOVE Conductor Paul Haas leads violinists Anne Akiko Meyers and Colin Jacobsen and the chamber orchestra, the Knights, in a performance combining classical and contemporary electronic music. The show incorporates sounds made by the audience using highpowered microphones. Tonight, 8 p.m., Angel Orensanz Center, 172 Norfolk St., between Houston and Stanton streets, 516-319-9307, $20 in advance, $25 at the doors.

I’M LOVING IT New York composer and pianist Andrew Shapiro celebrates his twoyear anniversary of performing for Sunday guests at McDonald’s. His group, Airbox Music, and members of the Trinity Church Choir join in the performance. Tonight, 8:30 p.m., McDonald’s, 160 Broadway, between Cortlandt and Liberty streets, 201-231-6026, free.

