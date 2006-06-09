This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHILDREN AND MUSIC The Chico O’Farrill Afro-Cuban Jazz Orchestra presents a concert to benefit the Feel the Music! program, which offers musical training and programs to children affected by the attacks of September 11, 2001. Friday, 7:30 p.m., 619 Lexington Ave. at 54th Street, 212-669-6126, $15.

BLACK KEYS WHITE KEYS The Hausmusik Meet the Artist Series presents pianist Peter Orth,who performs Brahms’s Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24, and Chopin’s Polonaise Fantasie, Op. 61. Saturday, 8 p.m., Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, between Broadway and Central Park West, 212-721-6500, $20-$45.

MODERN MUSIC Pianist Sahan Arzruni, soprano Ilana Davidson, tenor Cantor Lawrence Avery, and others perform a program of works by contemporary Jewish composers including Miriam Gideon. Sunday, 3 p.m., Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 917-606-8200, $12 general, $6 students, seniors, and members.

YOUNG PERFORMER 25-year-old violinist Arabella Steinbacher performs a program of classical works including Grieg’s Sonata in C Minor, Op. 45, and Ravel’s “Tzigane (Rhapsodie de concert).” Pianist Robert Kulek accompanies. Sunday, 5 p.m,Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-707-8787, free.