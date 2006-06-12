The New York Sun

Join
National

Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Music
Music

BIRTHDAY PERFORMANCE Guitarist Les Paul – sometimes credited with inventing the electric guitar – celebrates his 91st birthday with two sets accompanied by his band, including guitarist Lou Pallo, bassist Nicky Parrott, and pianist John Colliani. Tonight, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Iridium Jazz Club, 1650 Broadway at 51st Street, 212-582-2121, $50.

Music
Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use