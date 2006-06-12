Music
BIRTHDAY PERFORMANCE Guitarist Les Paul – sometimes credited with inventing the electric guitar – celebrates his 91st birthday with two sets accompanied by his band, including guitarist Lou Pallo, bassist Nicky Parrott, and pianist John Colliani. Tonight, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Iridium Jazz Club, 1650 Broadway at 51st Street, 212-582-2121, $50.
