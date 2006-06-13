This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ISLAND RECITAL Dominican pianist Francisco Aybar performs the complete “Goyescas” by Enrique Granados and Liszt’s “Three Petrarch Sonnets” and the “Mephisto Waltz No. 1.” Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Weill Recital Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $35-$40 general, $20 students and seniors.

BRITISH SONGS English soul singer James Hunter performs songs from his new album “People Gonna Talk.” Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Makor, 35 W. 67th St., between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue, 212-601-1000, $15.

FERRY TUNES The Island to Island Music Festival presents a showcase of eclectic, underground performers including rock musician Corey TuT, vibraphonist Nick Mancini, and the duo Urban Cathedral. Julian Fleischer is host of the event.Saturday, 11 a.m., Governors Island, Colonel’s Row, ferries leave from the Battery Maritime Building, Slip 7, 212-480-4850, free.