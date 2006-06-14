This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BRITISH SONGS English soul singer James Hunter performs songs from his new album “People Gonna Talk.” Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Makor, 35 W. 67th St., between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue, 212-601-1000, $15.

PREMIERE TIME The Riverside Symphony presents two premieres by Andrew Imbrie and the Romantic composer Niels Wilhelm Gade, both titled Symphony No. 2. The orchestra also performs Grieg’s Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in A minor. The symphony is conducted by George Rothman.Featured performers include pianist Terrence Wilson. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, 30 Lincoln Center Plaza, between Broadway and Columbus Avenue, 212-721-6500, $45 general, $25 students.

PASTRAMI SANDWICH Klezmer violinist Yale Strom performs with the band Hot Pstromi, featuring vocalist Elizabeth Schwartz, accordionist Peter Stan, and percussionist David Licht. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Barbes, 376 9th St. at Sixth Avenue, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-965-9177, $10.