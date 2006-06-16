The New York Sun

FERRY TUNES The Island to Island Music Festival presents a showcase of eclectic, underground performers including rock musician Corey TuT, vibraphonist Nick Mancini, and the duo Urban Cathedral. Julian Fleischer is host of the event. Saturday, noon, Governors Island, Colonel’s Row, ferries leave from the Battery Maritime Building, Slip 7, 212-440-2202, free.

CHILDREN’S CHORUS The Young People’s Chorus of New York City presents a concert featuring students from its Satellite Schools Program, which recruited children from public schools through Manhattan and the Bronx to perform with the chorus. The eclectic program includes traditional African folk songs, Mozart’s “Alleluia Canon,” and Irving Berlin’s “Alexander’s Ragtime Band. “The chorus is led by artistic director Francisco Nunez. Sunday, 4 p.m., 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-289-7779 ext. 17, free, reservations required.

ORGAN FLAIR The director of music at the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, Andrew Henderson, performs organ works by Bach, Dietrich Buxtehude, and Jehan Alain.Sunday, 4:30 p.m., Cathedral of St. Patrick, 460 Fifth Ave., between 50th and 51st streets, 212-753-2261, free.

