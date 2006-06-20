This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GUITAR HEAVY The alternative country band Son Volt performs as part of the River to River festival. Tonight, 7 p.m., World Financial Center Plaza, Battery Park City at Vesey and Liberty Streets and the Hudson River, 212-945-0505, free.

EASTERN CHOIR The Brooklyn Bulgarian Women’s Chorus, Yasna Voices, join members of the Bulgarian instrumental group Zagnut Orkestar for a performance of Eastern European folk music. Proceeds from the show benefit the chorus’s summer study in Bulgaria. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Kush Lounge, 191 Chrystie St., between Stanton and Rivington streets, 212-677-7328, $15.

PIANO GALORE The Abby Whiteside Foundation presents pianist John Kamitsuka, who performs Bach’s “Two Preludes and Fugues from the Well-Tempered Clavier,” Beethoven’s “Six Bagatelles, Op. 126,” and works by Rachmaninoff and Prokofiev. Tonight, 8 p.m., Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $35 general, $15 students and seniors.

JAZZY TUNES The Katie Bull Group Project presents “!Tu Eres Mi Vida! (in the blink of an eye),” featuring original songs and jazz standards. Performers include Ms. Bull, guitarist David Phelps, and bassist Joe Fonda. Thursday, 7 p.m., 55Bar, 55 Christopher St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-929-9883, free.

FROM AFRICA The Refugee All-Stars of Sierra Leone, a group of six musicians who met in a refugee camp in Guinea, perform a blend of reggae and West African music. Included in the performance is a screening of a documentary that follows the members of the band as they travel back to Sierra Leone to record their first album. The event is part of Central Park’s SummerStage festival. Friday, 7 p.m., Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.

THREE INSTRUMENTALISTS Guitarist Bill Frisell performs with violinist Petra Haden and guitarist Kelly Joe Phelps as part of the JVC Jazz Festival. Friday, 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $28 general, $25 students and seniors, $23 members.