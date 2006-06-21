Music
DRUM AND BASS Jazz bassist Buster Williams performs with the Something More quintet, featuring pianists George Colligan and Anthony Wonsey, saxophonist Marcus Strickland, and drummer Lenny White. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10 p.m. and midnight, Sweet Rhythm, 88 Seventh Ave., between 15th and 16th streets, 212-255-3626, $25.
