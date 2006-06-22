This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JAZZY TUNES The Katie Bull Group Project presents “!Tu Eres Mi Vida! (in the blink of an eye),”featuring original songs and jazz standards. Performers include Ms. Bull, guitarist David Phelps, and bassist Joe Fonda. Tonight, 7 p.m., 55Bar, 55 Christopher St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-929-9883, free.

CLASSICAL FESTIVAL The Caramoor International Music Festival begins in Katonah, N.Y., 50 miles north of the city in Westchester County. The festival opens with a performance by violinist Joshua Bell and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, conducted by Peter Oundjian.The program includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 93 and Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra, in E minor, Op. 64. Saturday, 5:30 p.m., 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, 914-232-1252, $40-$92.50.

UPSTATE JAZZ The Kingston International Jazz Festival takes place in Kingston, N.Y., 80 miles north of the city near the Hudson River. The three-day festival features performances by the Count Basie Orchestra, the String Trio of New York, the Russell Malone Quartet, and the Jazz Royales. Friday through Sunday, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 4 p.m., Sunday, 11:45 a.m., locations vary throughout Kingston, 800-331-1518, free.