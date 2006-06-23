The New York Sun

FROM AFRICA The Refugee All-Stars of Sierra Leone, a group of six musicians who met in a refugee camp in Guinea, perform a blend of reggae and West African music. Included in the performance is a screening of a documentary that follows the members of the band as they travel back to Sierra Leone to record their first album.The event is part of Central Park’s SummerStage festival. Friday, 7 p.m., Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.

THREE INSTRUMENTALISTS Guitarist Bill Frisell performs with violinist Petra Haden and guitarist Kelly Joe Phelps as part of the JVC Jazz Festival. Friday, 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $28 general, $25 students and seniors, $23 members.

DRUM AND BASS Jazz bassist Buster Williams performs with the Something More quintet, featuring pianists George Colligan and Anthony Wonsey, saxophonist Marcus Strickland, and drummer Lenny White. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10 p.m. and midnight, Sweet Rhythm, 88 Seventh Ave., between 15th and 16th streets, 212-255-3626, $25.

MAMBO NO. 5 The JVC Jazz Festival presents “A Salute to Cachao: The Master of the Mambo,” featuring bassist Israel “Cachao” Lopez and his Mambo All-Stars, including percussionist Carlos “Patato” Valdez and flutist Dave Valentin.The Spanish Harlem Orchestra also performs. Saturday, 8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $35-$85.

CLASSICAL FESTIVAL The Caramoor International Music Festival begins in Katonah, N.Y., 50 miles north of the city in Westchester County. The festival opens with a performance by violinist Joshua Bell and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, conducted by Peter Oundjian.The program includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 93 and Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in E minor, Op. 64. Saturday, 5:30 p.m., 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, 914-232-1252, $40-$92.50.

UPSTATE JAZZ The Kingston International Jazz Festival takes place in Kingston, N.Y., 80 miles north of the city near the Hudson River. The three-day festival features performances by the Count Basie Orchestra, the String Trio of New York, the Russell Malone Quartet, and the Jazz Royales. Friday through Sunday, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 4 p.m., Sunday, 11:45 a.m., locations vary throughout Kingston, 800-331-1518, free.

