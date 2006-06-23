This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FROM AFRICA The Refugee All-Stars of Sierra Leone, a group of six musicians who met in a refugee camp in Guinea, perform a blend of reggae and West African music. Included in the performance is a screening of a documentary that follows the members of the band as they travel back to Sierra Leone to record their first album.The event is part of Central Park’s SummerStage festival. Friday, 7 p.m., Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.

THREE INSTRUMENTALISTS Guitarist Bill Frisell performs with violinist Petra Haden and guitarist Kelly Joe Phelps as part of the JVC Jazz Festival. Friday, 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $28 general, $25 students and seniors, $23 members.

DRUM AND BASS Jazz bassist Buster Williams performs with the Something More quintet, featuring pianists George Colligan and Anthony Wonsey, saxophonist Marcus Strickland, and drummer Lenny White. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10 p.m. and midnight, Sweet Rhythm, 88 Seventh Ave., between 15th and 16th streets, 212-255-3626, $25.

MAMBO NO. 5 The JVC Jazz Festival presents “A Salute to Cachao: The Master of the Mambo,” featuring bassist Israel “Cachao” Lopez and his Mambo All-Stars, including percussionist Carlos “Patato” Valdez and flutist Dave Valentin.The Spanish Harlem Orchestra also performs. Saturday, 8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $35-$85.

CLASSICAL FESTIVAL The Caramoor International Music Festival begins in Katonah, N.Y., 50 miles north of the city in Westchester County. The festival opens with a performance by violinist Joshua Bell and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, conducted by Peter Oundjian.The program includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F Major, Op. 93 and Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in E minor, Op. 64. Saturday, 5:30 p.m., 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, 914-232-1252, $40-$92.50.

UPSTATE JAZZ The Kingston International Jazz Festival takes place in Kingston, N.Y., 80 miles north of the city near the Hudson River. The three-day festival features performances by the Count Basie Orchestra, the String Trio of New York, the Russell Malone Quartet, and the Jazz Royales. Friday through Sunday, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 4 p.m., Sunday, 11:45 a.m., locations vary throughout Kingston, 800-331-1518, free.