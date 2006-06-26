This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

OUTDOOR SONGS NYC & Company presents “Broadway Under the Stars,” a concert featuring stage performers and a full orchestra. Actors include Bebe Neuwirth, Jane Krakowski, Sutton Foster, and the cast of the play “Jersey Boys.” The show is directed by Jeff Calhoun. Tonight, 8 p.m., Great Lawn, Central Park, W. 81st Street and Central Park West, 212-484-1200, free.

OPERATIC READING Symphony Space and the Center for Contemporary Opera present a reading of Tom Cipullo’s “Glory Denied,” based on the story of Colonel Jim Thompson, America’s longest prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. The reading is directed by Mark Shapiro and Charles Maryan. Actors and singers include Richard Byrne and Lucy Yates. Tonight, 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $20.

SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT Pop musician Bonnie Raitt performs with bluesman Keb’ Mo’ as part of Central Park’s Summer-Stage festival. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, $55.

DELTA BLUES Singer and pianist Dr. John performs from his album “Mercenary,” which features his interpretations of songs by Johnny Mercer. Guest musicians include David Johansen, Ann Hampton Callaway, and Catherine Russell.The performance is presented by the River to River Festival. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Battery Park City Rockefeller Park, Chambers Street and River Terrace, 212-945-0505, free.

AUDRA AND FRIENDS The Carnegie Hall/Citigroup Neighborhood Concert Series celebrates its 30th anniversary with a SummerStage performance by Broadway actress Audra McDonald and gospel singer Liz McComb. Thursday, 7 p.m., Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.