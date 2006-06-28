This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NORTHERN MUSIC Scandinavia House opens its Nordic Jazz summer series with Norwegian composer and bass player Eivind Opsvik,who performs with his band, Overseas, featuring saxophonist Tony Malaby and pianist Jacob Sacks. The event is co-presented by the Norwegian-American Chamber of Commerce. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

KIWI MUSIC Australian singer-songwriter Greta Gertler performs her show “The Seven-Year Itch,”along with down underrockers Sean Wayland, Monica McMahon, and Clare Muldaur Manchon. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., the Living Room, 154 Ludlow St., between Stanton and Rivington streets, 212-533-7235, $5.

MAPLE LEAF TUNES Canadian vocalist Adi Braun performs contemporary and traditional jazz standards from her album “The Rules of the Game.” Tomorrow and Friday, 9:15 p.m., Danny’s Grand Sea Palace, 346 W. 46th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-265-8133, $15.