AUDRA AND FRIENDS The Carnegie Hall/Citigroup Neighborhood Concert Series celebrates its 30th anniversary with a SummerStage performance by Audra McDonald and gospel singer Liz McComb. Tonight, 7 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.

FROM THE PACIFIC Australian singersongwriter Greta Gertler performs her showcase “The Seven-Year Itch,” along with down under-rockers Sean Wayland, Monica McMahon, and Clare Muldaur Manchon. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., the Living Room, 154 Ludlow St., between Stanton and Rivington streets, 212-533-7235, $5.

SONG FEST The Caramoor International Music Festival in Katonah, N.Y., presents the New York Festival of Song in “English Gardens, Earthly Delights,” a program of works by British composers including Vaughn Williams and Noel Coward. Performers include pianist Steven Blier, soprano Amy Burton, tenor Hal Cazalet, and baritone Andrew Garland. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, 914-232-1252, $27-$37.

OUTDOOR COUNTRY Singer-songwriters Amy Rigby and Robbie Fulks perform their country-influenced rock as part of the River to River festival. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., South Street Seaport, Pier 17, at Fulton and South streets, 212-732-7678, free.