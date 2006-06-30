Music
BACK TO WOODSTOCK The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, N.Y., is built on the site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival. The center’s summer season begins with a performance by the New York Philharmonic featuring Audra McDonald and the pianists Lang Lang and Alexander Kobrin. Saturday, 7 p.m., Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 200 Hurd Road, Bethel, 845-454-3388, $20-$55. For directions, go to bethelwoodslive.org.
