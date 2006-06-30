The New York Sun

Join
National

Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Music
Music

BACK TO WOODSTOCK The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, N.Y., is built on the site of the 1969 Woodstock Festival. The center’s summer season begins with a performance by the New York Philharmonic featuring Audra McDonald and the pianists Lang Lang and Alexander Kobrin. Saturday, 7 p.m., Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 200 Hurd Road, Bethel, 845-454-3388, $20-$55. For directions, go to bethelwoodslive.org.

Music
Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use