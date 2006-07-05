The New York Sun

Join
National

Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Music
Music

NORTHERN TUNES Scandinavia House continues its Nordic Jazz series with a performance by the guitarist Raoul Bjorkenheim, who performs with six- and 12-string guitars. Accompanying performers include guitarist Anders Nilsson and contrabassist Adam Lane. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

HOMEMADE MUSIC The Electric Junkyard Gamelan ensemble performs mu sic inspired by traditional music from Indonesia, and played on invented instruments made from old farm equipment, turntable platters, and saw blades. The group is led by instrumentalist Terr y Dame. Tonight, 8 and 10 p.m., the Stone, corner of 2nd Street and Avenue C, 212-473-0043, $10 general, $5 students.

TOCCATAS AND FUGUES The Trinity Church International Organ Festival takes place every Thursday through the first week of August. The festival features the church’s new electronic pipe organ, replacing the church’s original organ, which was damaged during the attacks of September 11, 2001.This week’s performance features Barbadian organist Sean Jackson, performing works by Bach, Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, and Eugene Gigout. Tomorrow, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.

Music
Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use