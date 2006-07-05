This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NORTHERN TUNES Scandinavia House continues its Nordic Jazz series with a performance by the guitarist Raoul Bjorkenheim, who performs with six- and 12-string guitars. Accompanying performers include guitarist Anders Nilsson and contrabassist Adam Lane. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

HOMEMADE MUSIC The Electric Junkyard Gamelan ensemble performs mu sic inspired by traditional music from Indonesia, and played on invented instruments made from old farm equipment, turntable platters, and saw blades. The group is led by instrumentalist Terr y Dame. Tonight, 8 and 10 p.m., the Stone, corner of 2nd Street and Avenue C, 212-473-0043, $10 general, $5 students.

TOCCATAS AND FUGUES The Trinity Church International Organ Festival takes place every Thursday through the first week of August. The festival features the church’s new electronic pipe organ, replacing the church’s original organ, which was damaged during the attacks of September 11, 2001.This week’s performance features Barbadian organist Sean Jackson, performing works by Bach, Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy, and Eugene Gigout. Tomorrow, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.