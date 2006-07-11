This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MAKING MUSIC Pianist Jeffrey Siegel celebrates the release of his concert and commentary CD-set “Keyboard Conversations” (Random House) with a short performance. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

ACROSS THE PARKS The New York Philharmonic presents its annual weeklong Concerts in the Parks festival, performing in eight different parks across the five boroughs, Long Island, and New Jersey. The series kicks off with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Coronation March” and “Violin Concerto” in the second program of the festival, featuring conductor Xian Zhang and violinist Jennifer Koh.A fireworks display follows the concert. Tonight, 8 p.m., Prospect Park, Prospect Park Southwest and 15th Street, Brooklyn, 212-875-5900, free. For complete information, go to nyphil.org.

CLASSICAL CENTRAL PARK The Naumburg Orchestral Concerts series presents the Naumberg Orchestra performing Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella Suite,” Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24, C Minor, K. 491 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8, F Major.The orchestra is conducted by George Garrett Keast, and the performance features solo pianist Andrew Armstrong. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Naumburg Bandshell, Central Park, 72nd Street and Fifth Avenue, 718-340-3018, free.

WEST VILLAGE MUSIC The Washington Square Music Festival presents a performance by the Washington Square Chamber Orchestra. Pieces include Andy Stein’s “How Do You Know When It’s Over?” a Mozart-inspired aria featuring lyrics by Garrison Keillor, and Mozart’s “Exsultate jubilate,” K. 165 featuring soprano Amy Cofield. Tonight, 8 p.m., Washington Square Park, Waverly Place between Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North, 212-475-9585, free.

NORTHERN VIBES Scandinavia House’s Nordic Jazz series features a performance by the Jostein Gulbrandsen Trio, featuring Mr. Gulbrandsen on electric and fretless guitar. Musicians include bassist Mark Anderson and percussionist Jeff Davis. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

STAGE PRESENCE Cabaret singer Maude Maggart performs her blend of contemporary and early 20th-century showtunes. Singer-songwriter and pianist Tony DeSare opens with a program of American Songbook pieces. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Battery Park City, Rockefeller Park, Chambers Street and River Terrace, 212-945-0505, free.

PIPES AND KEYS The Trinity Church International Organ Festival takes place every Thursday through the first week of August.The festival features the church’s new electronic pipe organ, replacing the church’s original organ, which was damaged during the attacks of September 11, 2001. This week’s performance features Swiss organist Jean-Christophe Geiser, performing works by Brahms, Louis Vierne, and Charles-Marie Widor. Thursday, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.

INDIE BOYS The indie rock band Okkervil River performs its blend of folk and alternative rock as part of the River to River festival. Thursday, 7 p.m., Castle Clinton National Monument, Battery Park, Castle Clinton in Battery Park at Water Street, 212-835-2789, free.

GARDEN MUSIC The Museum of Modern Art’s Summergarden concert series features a performance by alto saxophonist Steve Coleman and his Five Elements quintet, featuring trumpeter Jonathan Finlayson, trombonist Tim Albright, and vocalist Jen Shyu. Sunday, 7 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, free.

TICKLING THE IVORIES The International Keyboard Institute’s summer piano festival opens with a performance by Jerome Rose, featuring Mozart’s Sonata in C minor,K.457,Chopin’s “Four Ballades,”and Schumann’s Sonata in G minor, op. 22. Sunday, 8 p.m., 150 W. 85th St., between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, 212-580-0210 ext. 4858, $25.