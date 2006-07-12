This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NORTHERN VIBES Scandinavia House’s Nordic Jazz series features a performance by the Jostein Gulbrandsen Trio, featuring Mr. Gulbrandsen on electric and fretless guitar. Musicians include bassist Mark Anderson and percussionist Jeff Davis. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

STAGE PRESENCE Cabaret singer Maude Maggart performs her blend of contemporary and early 20th-century showtunes. Singer-songwriter and pianist Tony DeSare opens with a program of American Songbook pieces. Tonight, 7 p.m., Battery Park City, Rockefeller Park, Chambers Street and River Terrace, 212-945-0505, free.

PIPES AND KEYS The Trinity Church International Organ Festival takes place every Thursday through the first week of August. The festival features the church’s new electronic pipe organ, replacing the church’s original organ, which was damaged during the attacks of September 11, 2001. This week’s performance features Swiss organist Jean-Christophe Geiser, performing works by Brahms, Louis Vierne, and Charles-Marie Widor. Tomorrow, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.

YIDDISH TIMES The Workmen’s Circle/Arbeter Ring organization presents Yiddishfest, featuring the Maxwell Street klezmer band, singer Claire Barry, and the Three Yiddish Divas, featuring Joanne Bor ts, Adrienne Cooper, and Theresa Tova. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Damrosch Park, Lincoln Center, 62nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-889-6800 ext. 271, free.

CRAZY CHAMBERS The Caramoor International Music Festival presents Extreme Chamber Music, a five-part series featuring world music ensembles that perform inventive chamber music. The Manhattan Brass ensemble performs an arrangement of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” and a group composition called “The Unbroken Circle of the Moon’s Bright Halo.” Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $17–$27.

ZORN’S CHOICE Full Force: The New Rock Complexity, a performance series curated by John Zorn , features rock bands whose music is inspired by classical, jazz, and other musical forms. Performing bands include Jerseyband, who combine metal rock with jazz, and Time of Orchids, who explore mainstream pop with prog rock. Tomorrow through Saturday, 8 p.m.,Tonic, 107 Norfolk St., between Rivington and Delancey streets, 866-468-7619, $10.