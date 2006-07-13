This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GRRL POWER Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco performs her feminist rock as part of Central Park’s SummerStage festival. Tonight, 7 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, $36.

INDIE BOYS The indie rock band Okkervil River performs its blend of folk and alternative rock as part of the River to River festival. Tonight, 7 p.m., Castle Clinton National Monument, Battery Park, Castle Clinton in Battery Park at Water Street, 212-835-2789, free.

YIDDISH TIMES The Workmen’s Circle/Arbeter Ring organization presents Yiddishfest,featuring the Maxwell Street klezmer band, singer Claire Barry, and the Three Yiddish Divas, featuring Joanne Borts, Adrienne Cooper, and Theresa Tova. Tonight, 7 p.m., Damrosch Park, Lincoln Center, 62nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-889-6800 ext. 271, free.

CRAZY CHAMBERS The Caramoor International Music Festival presents Extreme Chamber Music, a five-part series featuring world music ensembles that perform inventive chamber music.The Manhattan Brass ensemble performs an arrangement of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” and a group composition called “The Unbroken Circle of the Moon’s Bright Halo.” Tonight, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $17–$27.

ZORN’S CHOICE Full Force: The New Rock Complexity, a performance series curated by John Zorn, features rock bands whose music is inspired by classical, jazz, and other musical forms. Performing bands include Jerseyband, who combine metal rock with jazz, and Time of Orchids, who explore mainstream pop with prog rock. Tonight through Saturday, 8 p.m., Tonic, 107 Norfolk St., between Rivington and Delancey streets, 866-468-7619, $10.

UNDER THE STARS The Celebrate Brooklyn series and the Brooklyn Philharmonic present the orchestra’s annual Prospect Park concert, featuring guest conductor Robert Moody. Pieces include Bernstein’s “What a Movie!,” Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite,” Bizet’s “Danse Boheme,” and Copland’s “Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo.” Friday, 8 p.m., Prospect Park Bandshell, Prospect Park West and 9th Street, Brooklyn, 718-855-7882 ext. 45, $3 suggested donation.

UPTOWN, DOWNTOWN The Rubin Museum of Art and the Jazz Museum in Harlem present Harlem in the Himalayas, a series, featuring jazz legends and up-and-coming performers. This week’s performers include bassist Ivan Taylor, percussionist Emanuel Harold, and tenor saxophonist Lawrence Clark. Friday, 7 p.m., K2 Lounge, Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W. 17th St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-620-5000 ext. 344, $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

GARDEN MUSIC The Museum of Modern Art’s Summergarden concert series features a performance by alto saxophonist Steve Coleman and his Five Elements quintet, featuring trumpeter Jonathan Finlayson,trombonist Tim Albright, and vocalist Jen Shyu.Sunday, 7 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, free.

TICKLING THE IVORIES The International Keyboard Institute’s summer piano festival opens with a performance by Jerome Rose, featuring Mozart’s Sonata in C minor, K. 457, Chopin’s “Four Ballades,” and Schumann’s Sonata in G minor, op. 22. Sunday, 8 p.m., 150 W. 85th St., between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, 212-580-0210 ext. 4858, $25.