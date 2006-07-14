This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UNDER THE STARS The Celebrate Brooklyn series and the Brooklyn Philharmonic present the orchestra’s annual Prospect Park concert, featuring guest conductor Robert Moody. Pieces include Bernstein’s “What a Movie!,” Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite,” Bizet’s “Danse Boheme,” and Copland’s “Four Dance Episodes From Rodeo.” Friday, 8 p.m., Prospect Park Bandshell, Prospect Park West and 9th Street, Brooklyn, 718-855-7882 ext. 45, $3 suggested donation.

UPTOWN, DOWNTOWN The Rubin Museum of Art and the Jazz Museum in Harlem present Harlem in the Himalayas, a series featuring jazz legends and up-and-coming performers. This week’s performers include bassist Ivan Taylor, percussionist Emanuel Harold, and tenor saxophonist Lawrence Clark. Friday, 7 p.m., K2 Lounge, Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W. 17th St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-620-5000 ext. 344, $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

WESTCHESTER SOUNDS The Caramoor International Music Festival presents a world premiere of composer-in-residence John Musto’s “Piano Concerto No. 1,” featuring the Orchestra of St. Luke’s led by conductor Michael Barrett.The program also includes Beethoven’s “Leonore” Overture No. 3, Op. 72b and Schumann’s Symphony No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 38 (“Spring”). On Sunday, coloratura soprano Sumi Jo performs Mozart’s “Exsultate, jubilate” and the “Catalogue aria” from “Don Giovanni.” Saturday and Sunday, Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 4:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $17.50–$67.50.

GARDEN MUSIC The Museum of Modern Art’s Summergarden concert series features a performance by alto saxophonist Steve Coleman and his Five Elements quintet, featuring trumpeter Jonathan Finlayson, trombonist Tim Albright, and vocalist Jen Shyu. Sunday, 7 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, free.

TICKLING THE IVORIES The International Keyboard Institute’s summer piano festival opens with a performance by Jerome Rose, featuring Mozart’s Sonata in C minor, K. 457, Chopin’s “Four Ballades,” and Schumann’s Sonata in G minor, op. 22. Sunday, 8 p.m., 150 W. 85th St., between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, 212-580-0210 ext. 4858, $25.