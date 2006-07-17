This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BROOKYN ARTS Blue Note presents a “Tribute to Miracle Makers,” a jazz performance honoring the efforts of Brooklyn leaders to establish arts projects in the borough.Honorees include Assemblywoman Annette Robinson,a case coordinator from the Interfaith Medical Center, Norman Davis,a pastor from the West Baptist Church in East New York, the Reverend Alvin Barnett, and music therapist Dr. Peter Jampel. Featured perfomers include Bill Robinson and Nat Morris. Tonight, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between MacDougal Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-475-8592, $15 at bar, $20 at tables.

UNDER THE STARS The New York Philharmonic wraps up its “Concerts in the Parks” series with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Coronation March”and “Violin Concerto,” and other pieces featuring conductor Xian Zhang and violinist Jennifer Koh.Conductor Marin Alsop presents the final program, which includes Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Prokofiev’sViolin Concert No.1.Violinist Leila Josefowicz is featured. A fireworks display follows both performances. Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., tonight, Van Cortlandt Park, Broadway and 251st Street, the Bronx, tomorrow, the Great Lawn, Central Park, 86th Street and Central Park West or Fifth Avenue, 212-875-5709, free.

RIVER MUSIC The River to River festival continues this week with performances by percussionist Svet Stoyanov and violinist Joseph Lin.On Tuesday, country music singer Terry Allen performs. On Wednesday, the salsa band Conjunto Clasico performs New Yorkstyle salsa music with Puerto Rican influences. The seminal rap group Sugar Hill Gang performs on Thursday. Tonight-Thursday, times and locations vary, 212-732-7678, free.

FOLK FESTIVAL The Songwriter’s Beat organization presents the second annual Songwriter’s Beat Festival, presenting musicians from the tri-state area in performances to raise money for the Feel the Music program, which offers music education to children and teenagers affected by the attacks of September 11, 2001.Tomorrow’s performance features David Massengill and Cliff Eberhart. Tomorrow through Saturday, Tuesday-Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m., Cornelia Street Cafe, 29 Cornelia St. at Bleecker Street, 212-989-9319, $40 for festival pass, $10 for each show. Reservations suggested.

FINLAND FINLAND Scandinavia House presents its Nordic Jazz series with a performance by Finnish pianist and composer Mika Pohjola, who splits his time between New York and Scandinavia, where he leads the Moomin Voices children’s music group. Other performers include bassist Fernando Huergo,flutist Yulia Musayelyan, and percussionist Franco Pinna. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

PLAY THOSE PIPES The Trinity Church International Organ Festival takes place every Thursday through the first week of August. The festival features the church’s new electronic pipe organ, replacing the church’s original organ, which was damaged during the attacks of September 11, 2001. This week’s performance features English organist Jeremy Filsell, performing works by Marcel Dupre and Paul Dukas. Thursday, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.

FERRY TUNES Staten Island composer Barbara Wesby presents the premiere of her piece “Melody Shapes” as part of the Noble Maritime Collection’s concert, “Around the World in 80 Minutes.” Performers include the VivaVoce Woodwind Quintet. Saturday, 2 p.m., Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, building D, 718-447-6490, $5 general, $3 students, seniors, and members, free for children under 12.