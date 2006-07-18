This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

UNDER THE STARS The New York Philharmonic wraps up its “Concerts in the Parks” series with a performance of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Prokofiev’s Violin Concert No. 1. Conductor Marin Alsop and violinist Leila Josefowicz are featured. A fireworks display follows the performance. Tonight, 8 p.m., the Great Lawn, Central Park, 86th Street and Central Park West or Fifth Avenue, 212-875-5709, free.

ROCK STEADY The LIFEbeat organization presents its sixth annual “Hearts and Voices” benefit concert to raise funds for HIV/AIDS awareness. This year’s concert features reggae and hiphop artists and a guest performance by Foxy Brown. Tonight, 9 p.m., Webster Hall, 125 E. 11th St., between Third and Fourth avenues, 212-353-1600, $25 general, $50 for VIP tickets.

RIVER MUSIC The River to River festival continues this week with a performance by country music singer Terry Allen.On Wednesday, the salsa band Conjunto Clasico performs New York-style salsa music with Puerto Rican influences. The seminal rap group Sugar Hill Gang performs on Thursday. Tonight–Thursday, times and locations vary, 212-732-7678, free.

FOLK FESTIVAL The Songwriter’s Beat organization presents the second annual Songwriter’s Beat Festival, presenting musicians from the tri-state area in performances to raise money for the Feel the Music program, which offers music education to children and teenagers affected by the attacks of September 11, 2001. Tonight’s performance features David Massengill and Cliff Eberhart. Tonight through Saturday, Tuesday–Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m., Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia St. at Bleecker Street, 212-989-9319, $40 for festival pass, $10 for each show. Reservations suggested.

FINLAND FINLAND Scandinavia House presents its Nordic Jazz series with a performance by Finnish pianist and composer Mika Pohjola, who splits his time between New York and Scandinavia, where he leads the Moomin Voices children’s music group. Other performers include bassist Fernando Huergo,flutist Yulia Musayelyan, and percussionist Franco Pinna. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

YIDDISH FIDDLES The klezmer band Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi celebrate the release of their book and CD “The Absolutely Complete Klezmer Songbook.” Performers include vocalist Elizabeth Schwartz, oboist Norbert Stachel, accordionist Peter Stan, and special guests David Licht and Jim Whitney. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Makor, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-601-1000, $6.

CHURCH MUSIC The American Guild of Organists presents “Tunes ‘n’ Timbres ‘n’ Time: A History of Western Music for the Organ,” a program offered in conjunction with the weeklong Pipe Organ Encounter children’s music camp. The program is composed by Neely Bruce and is performed by William Trafka. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Saint Bartholomew’s Church, 109 E. 50th St. at Park Avenue, 212-378-0200, $10 general, free for children.

MORE PIPES The Trinity Church International Organ Festival takes place every Thursday through the first week of August. The festival features the church’s new electronic pipe organ, replacing the church’s original organ, which was damaged during the attacks of September 11, 2001. This week’s performance features English organist Jeremy Filsell, performing works by Marcel Dupré and Paul Dukas. Thursday, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.

SINGER BOY Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz performs his radio-friendly pop. Thursday, 11 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8563, $40.

EXTREME UPSTATE The Caramoor International Music Festival presents Extreme Chamber Music, a five-part series featuring world music musicians and ensembles that perform inventive chamber music. Pianist Christopher Taylor performs Messiaen’s epic piano cycle “Vingt Regards sur l’enfant-Jesus.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $17–$27.

FERRY TUNES Staten Island composer Barbara Wesby presents the premiere of her piece “Melody Shapes” as part of the Noble Maritime Collection’s concert, “Around the World in 80 Minutes.” Performers include the Viva Voce Woodwind Quintet. Saturday, 2 p.m., Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, building D, 718-447-6490, $5 general, $3 students, seniors, and members, free for children under 12.