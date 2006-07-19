This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FINLAND, FINLAND Scandinavia House presents its Nordic Jazz series with a performance by Finnish pianist and composer Mika Pohjola, who splits his time between New York and Scandinavia, where he leads the Moomin Voices children’s music group. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

YIDDISH FIDDLES The klezmer band Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi celebrates the release of their book and CD “The Absolutely Complete Klezmer Songbook.” Performers include vocalist Elizabeth Schwartz, oboist Norbert Stachel, accordionist Peter Stan, and special guests David Licht and Jim Whitney. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Makor, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-601-1000, $6.

MORE KLEZMER The Caramoor International Music Festival presents David Krakauer’s Klezmer Madness!, a performance that combines traditional klezmer music with modern electronic music.The Jewish hip-hop artist Socalled also performs. Friday, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $27–$37.