The New York Sun

Join
National

Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Music
Music

ORGAN THURSDAY The Trinity Church International Organ Festival takes place every Thursday through the first week of August. The festival features the church’s new electronic pipe organ, replacing the church’s original organ, which was damaged during the attacks of September 11, 2001. This week’s performance features English organist Jeremy Filsell, performing works by Marcel Dupré and Paul Dukas. Today, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.

MORE PIPES The American Guild of Organists presents a recital by the music director of the Church of Saint Mary the Virgin, Robert McCormick, as part of a program offered in conjunction with the weeklong Pipe Organ Encounter children’s music camp. Pieces include Dietrich Buxtehude’s “Präludium in D” and Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Church of Saint Mary the Virgin, 139 W. 46th St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-378-0200, $10 general, free for children.

SINGER BOY Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz performs his radio-friendly pop. Tonight, 11 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8563, $40.

EXTREME UPSTATE The Caramoor International Music Festival presents Extreme Chamber Music, a five-part series featuring world music musicians and ensembles that perform inventive chamber music. Pianist Christopher Taylor performs Messiaen’s epic piano cycle “Vingt Regards sur l’enfant-Jesus.” Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $17–$27.

Music
Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use