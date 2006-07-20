This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ORGAN THURSDAY The Trinity Church International Organ Festival takes place every Thursday through the first week of August. The festival features the church’s new electronic pipe organ, replacing the church’s original organ, which was damaged during the attacks of September 11, 2001. This week’s performance features English organist Jeremy Filsell, performing works by Marcel Dupré and Paul Dukas. Today, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.

MORE PIPES The American Guild of Organists presents a recital by the music director of the Church of Saint Mary the Virgin, Robert McCormick, as part of a program offered in conjunction with the weeklong Pipe Organ Encounter children’s music camp. Pieces include Dietrich Buxtehude’s “Präludium in D” and Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Church of Saint Mary the Virgin, 139 W. 46th St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-378-0200, $10 general, free for children.

SINGER BOY Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz performs his radio-friendly pop. Tonight, 11 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8563, $40.

EXTREME UPSTATE The Caramoor International Music Festival presents Extreme Chamber Music, a five-part series featuring world music musicians and ensembles that perform inventive chamber music. Pianist Christopher Taylor performs Messiaen’s epic piano cycle “Vingt Regards sur l’enfant-Jesus.” Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $17–$27.