UPSTATE OVERVIEW The Caramoor International Music Festival presents David Krakauer’s Klezmer Madness!, a performance that combines traditional klezmer music with modern electronic music. On Saturday, the festival presents Rossini’s “Tancredi,” featuring contralto Ewa Podles, soprano Georgia Jarman, and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s led by conductor Will Crutchfield.The family program “Mozart, You Kid You!” closes out the weekend, featuring performer Jamie Bernstein, who impersonates Mozart while telling stories about the composer. Friday through Sunday, Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 4:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, Friday, $27–$37. Saturday, $27.50–$87.50, Sunday, $15–$25.

WESTCHESTER CHAMBERS The Summit Music Festival in Tarrytown, N.Y., offers young musicians training in chamber music.The festival opens with a performance by cellists Nathaniel Rosen and Nan Zhang, and pianist Doris Stevenson playing works by Locatelli, Grieg, Popper, and Schubert. Sunday, 8 p.m., Pepsico Hall, Marymount College of Fordham University, 100 Marymount Ave., Tarrytown, 914-747-2020, $20 general, $15 seniors.

FERRY TUNES Staten Island composer Barbara Wesby presents the premiere of her piece “Melody Shapes” as part of the Noble Maritime Collection’s concert, “Around the World in 80 Minutes.” Performers include the VivaVoce Woodwind Quintet. Saturday, 2 p.m., Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, building D, 718-447-6490, $5 general, $3 students, seniors, and members, free for children under 12.

MOMA MUSIC The Museum of Modern Art and the Juilliard School present Summergarden, a free summer concert series featuring premieres performed by Juilliard students. This week’s presentation features the New Juilliard Ensemble, led by Joel Sachs, performing premieres by Pablo Ortiz, Betty Olivero, and Alberto Colla. Sunday, 7 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, free.