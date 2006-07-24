The New York Sun

Join
National

Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Music
Music

HARMONIC MOZART The Washington Square Music Festival presents “Mozart with a Downtown Twist,” with a performance by the festival’s Chamber Ensemble and harmonica player Robert Bonfiglio. Pieces include Mozart’s Piano Concerto no. 27 in B-flat major and the premiere of Sir George Martin’s “Three American Sketches.” Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Washington Square Park, Fifth Avenue and Waverly Place, 212-252-3621, free.

SOULFUL TONES The second annual Soul of the Blues summer festival begins with performances by vocalist Julia Joseph, bluesmen Roosevelt and Ira Lee, and pianist, vocalist and songwriter Oli Rockberger. Tomorrow, 8:30 p.m., Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia St., between Bleecker and 4th Streets, 212-989-9319, $50 for festival pass, $10 for individual shows.

BIG BAND JUMP The Clark Terry Big Band performs a six-night stand of mid-20th century jazz music. Performers include trumpeters Stejpko Gut and Crystal Torres, percussionist Sylvia Cuenca, and saxophonist Lakiescha Benjamin. Tomorrow through Sunday, 8 and 10:30 p.m., the Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between MacDougal Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-475-8592, $20 at bar, $35 for a table.

Music
Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use