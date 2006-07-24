This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HARMONIC MOZART The Washington Square Music Festival presents “Mozart with a Downtown Twist,” with a performance by the festival’s Chamber Ensemble and harmonica player Robert Bonfiglio. Pieces include Mozart’s Piano Concerto no. 27 in B-flat major and the premiere of Sir George Martin’s “Three American Sketches.” Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Washington Square Park, Fifth Avenue and Waverly Place, 212-252-3621, free.

SOULFUL TONES The second annual Soul of the Blues summer festival begins with performances by vocalist Julia Joseph, bluesmen Roosevelt and Ira Lee, and pianist, vocalist and songwriter Oli Rockberger. Tomorrow, 8:30 p.m., Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia St., between Bleecker and 4th Streets, 212-989-9319, $50 for festival pass, $10 for individual shows.

BIG BAND JUMP The Clark Terry Big Band performs a six-night stand of mid-20th century jazz music. Performers include trumpeters Stejpko Gut and Crystal Torres, percussionist Sylvia Cuenca, and saxophonist Lakiescha Benjamin. Tomorrow through Sunday, 8 and 10:30 p.m., the Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between MacDougal Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-475-8592, $20 at bar, $35 for a table.