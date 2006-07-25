This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ROCK AND JAZZ The jazz trio the Inbetweens perform their fusions of rock and contemporary jazz. Musicians include guitarist Mike Gamble, bassist Noah Jarrett, and drummer Conor Elmes. Tonight, 8 p.m., Zebulon, 258 Wythe Ave. at N. 3rd Street, Williambsurg, Brooklyn, 718-218-6934, free.

HARMONIC MOZART The Washington Square Music Festival presents “Mozart With a Downtown Twist,” with a performance by the festival’s Chamber Ensemble and harmonica player Robert Bonfiglio. Pieces include Mozart’s Piano Concerto no. 27 in B-flat major and the premiere of Sir George Martin’s “Three American Sketches.” Tonight, 8 p.m., Washington Square Park, Fifth Avenue and Waverly Place, 212-252-3621, free.

SOULFUL TONES The second annual Soul of the Blues summer festival begins with performances by vocalist Julia Joseph, bluesmen Roosevelt and Ira Lee, and pianist, vocalist, and songwriter Oli Rockberger. On Wednesday, the Tony Gallo Group, boogie pianist Tommy Keys, and the Dog House Blues Band perform, and on Thursday, the blues-rock band Pecan Pie performs with vocalist Halley DeVestern. Tonight through Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia St., between Bleecker and 4th Streets, 212-989-9319, $50 for festival pass, $10 for individual shows.

BEYOND UPTOWN The Wave Hill Public Garden presents Sunset Wednesdays, featuring the musical ensemble Pulse Field, performing traditional world music on Himalayan instruments. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Wave Hill Public Garden, W. 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Riverdale, the Bronx, 718-549-3200, $4 general, $2 students and seniors.

MUSICAL PIANO Pianist and vocalist Daniel Zaitchik performs his combination of soul music influenced by musical theater. Accompanying musicians include vocalist and guitarist Jeremy Bass. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., 511 W. 54th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-868-4444, $10.

ANNANDALE MUSIC Bard College’s SummerScape music festival presents Schumann’s “Genoveva,” featuring tenor Philippe Castagner.The piece is directed by Bech Holten, and features the American Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Leon Botstein. Friday through Saturday, August 5, Wednesday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Bard College campus, Fisher Center, Sosnoff Theater, North Broadway and Old Post Road, Annandale-on-Hudson, 845-758-7900, $31.50–$85.