NORWEGIAN GUITAR Scandinavia House presents its Nordic Jazz series with a performance by Norwegian guitarist Lage Lund, who was the first electric guitar student at the Juilliard School. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

BEYOND UPTOWN The Wave Hill Public Garden presents Sunset Wednesdays, featuring the musical ensemble Pulse Field, performing traditional world music on Himalayan instruments.Tonight, 7 p.m., Wave Hill Public Garden, W. 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Riverdale, the Bronx, 718-549-3200, $4 general, $2 students and seniors.

MUSICAL PIANO Pianist and vocalist Daniel Zaitchik performs his combination of soul music influenced by musical theater. Accompanying musicians include vocalist and guitarist Jeremy Bass. Tonight, 8 p.m., 511 W. 54th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-868-4444, $10.

CHICAGO BLUES The Battery Park City Conservancy and the River to River festival present a performance by blues vocalist and guitarist Irving Louis Lattin. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Robert F. Wagner Park, Battery Place and the West Side Highway, 212-267-9700, free.

UNSINGABLE NAME The Lincoln Center Festival presents Heiner Goebbels’s “Eraritjaritjaka,” a multimedia performance based on texts by Elias Canetti. Featured performers include André Wilms and the Mondriaan String Quartet. Tomorrow through Saturday, 8 p.m., Rose Theater at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Lincoln Center, Broadway and W. 60th Street, 212-721-6500, $25–$50.

KATONAH TUNES The Caramoor International Music Festival presents cellist Alisa Weilerstein in a performance with the Caramoor Virtuosi chamber music ensemble. Works include Strauss’s string sextet from “Capriccio,” Mozart’s “Grande Sestetto Concertante,” and Jan Radzynski’s “Five Duets for Cellos.” Tomorrow and Friday, tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Friday, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $27–$37.

DEEP VOICES The British quintet Editors perform their style of melancholic indie rock. The bands Lake Trout and the Big Sleep open the performance. Friday, 8 p.m., Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Place at 15th Street, 212-307-7171, $23 in advance, $25 at the door.