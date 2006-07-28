This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ANNANDALE MUSIC Bard College’s SummerScape music festival presents Schumann’s “Genoveva,” featuring tenor Philippe Castagner. The piece is directed by Bech Holten, and features the American Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Leon Botstein. Friday through Saturday, August 5, Wednesday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Bard College campus, Fisher Center, Sosnoff Theater, North Broadway and Old Post Road, Annandale-on-Hudson, 845-758-7900, $31.50–$85.

BROOKLYN VOICES The National Opera Center of Brooklyn College presents its Summer Opera Festival, beginning with a program of American musical theater. Saturday, 7:30 p.m., George Gershwin Hall, Brooklyn College, 2900 Bedford Ave. at Campus Road, Brooklyn, 718-951-5000 ext. 1420, $20–25, $15 for students and seniors.

GERMAN ORGANS St. Patrick’s Cathedral presents the organist-in-residence of the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Hamburg, Germany, Vincent De Pol. He performs works by Felix Borowski and Joseph Jongen. Sunday, 4:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Fifth Avenue, between 50th and 51st streets, 212-753-2261, free.

GARDEN MUSIC The Museum of Modern Art’s Summergarden concert series features a performance by the Marty Ehrlich Sextet, featuring Mr. Ehrlich on clarinet and alto saxophone, and trumpeter James Zollar. Sunday, 7 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, free.