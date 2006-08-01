This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TARRYTOWN DELIGHT The Summit Music Festival presents violinists Chin Kim and Paivyt Meller performing works by Brahms, Prokofiev, and Ravel. Tomorrow, violinists Grigory Kalinovsky, Hyuna Kim, and Christina Khimm perform works by Leclaire, Ysaye, Sarasate, and Schubert. Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., Pepsico Hall, Marymount College of Fordham University, 100 Marymount Ave., Tarrytown, 914-747-2020, $20 general, $15 seniors.

PARK MELODIES The Washington Square Music Festival concludes with a performance by the Cuartetango String Quartet, featuring a program of tango music and dance. Performers include Argentine violinist Suarez Paz. Tonight, 8 p.m., Washington Square Park, Fifth Avenue and Waverly Place, 212-252-3621, free.

CUBAN JAZZ The Blue Note presents a weeklong stand by Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, afounding member of the group Irakere. Accompanying musicians include percussionist Alexis Arce and pianist Javier Concepcion. Tonight through Sunday, 8 and 10:30 p.m., the Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Sixth Avenue and MacDougal Place, 212-475-8592, $20 at the bar, $30 for a table.

DANISH TREATS Scandinavia House’s Nordic Jazz series presents Danish pianist and composer Nikolaj Hess. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

NEIL DIAMOND LOVE The River to River festival presents “Hot August Night,” a tribute concert honoring the 34th anniversary of the release of Neil Diamond’s live album of the same name. Performers include vocalist Marshall Crenshaw. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Battery Park City, Rockefeller Park, River Terrace and Warren Street, 212-945-0505, free.

ORGAN THURSDAY The Trinity Church International Organ Festival concludes with a performance by American organist Cameron Carpenter, performing a self-arranged version of “Pictures From an Exhibition” by Modest Petrovich. Thursday, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.

DOWNTOWN OPERA Brooklyn College’s Summer Opera Festival presents a performance of Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte,” directed by Eric Einhorn. Conductor Fiora Contino is featured. Wednesday and Friday, 7:30 p.m., Whitman Hall, Brooklyn College, 2900 Bedford Ave. at Campus Road, Brooklyn, 718-951-5000 ext. 1420, $20–25, $15 for students and seniors.

OUT OF DOORS BEGINS Lincoln Center presents its annual Out of Doors festival with performances by the Latin bands Tiempo Libre and La Perfecta II, featuring jazz musician Eddie Palmieri. Friday, 7:30 p.m., Damrosch Park Bandshell, 62nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-546-2656, free.

JAZZY MOVES The Caramoor International Music Festival presents a daylong jazz festival featuring pianists Kirk Lightsey, McCoy Tyner, and Steve Kuhn, and trumpeter Jeremy Pelt. Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $45–$55.