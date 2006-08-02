This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DANISH TREATS Scandinavia House’s Nordic Jazz series presents Danish pianist and composer Nikolaj Hess. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

NEIL DIAMOND LOVE The River to River festival presents “Hot August Night,” a tribute concert honoring the 34th anniversary of the release of Neil Diamond’s live album of the same name. Performers include vocalist Marshall Crenshaw. Tonight, 7 p.m., Battery Park City, Rockefeller Park, River Terrace and Warren Street, 212-945-0505, free.

ORGAN THURSDAY The Trinity Church International Organ Festival concludes with a performance by American organist Cameron Carpenter, performing a self-arranged version of “Pictures From an Exhibition” by Modest Mussorgsky. Tomorrow, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.

DOWNTOWN OPERA Brooklyn College’s Summer Opera Festival presents a performance of Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte,” directed by Eric Einhorn. Conductor Fiora Contino is featured. Tonight and Friday, 7:30 p.m., Whitman Hall, Brooklyn College, 2900 Bedford Ave. at Campus Road, Brooklyn, 718-951-5000 ext. 1420, $20–25, $15 for students and seniors.