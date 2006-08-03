This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ORGAN THURSDAY The Trinity Church International Organ Festival concludes with a performance by American organist Cameron Carpenter, performing a self-arranged version of “Pictures From an Exhibition” by Modest Mussorgsky. Today, 1 p.m., Trinity Church, 211 Broadway at Wall Street, 212-608-0758, free.

DOWNTOWN OPERA Brooklyn College’s Summer Opera Festival presents a performance of Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte,” directed by Eric Einhorn. Conductor Fiora Contino is featured. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Whitman Hall, Brooklyn College, 2900 Bedford Ave. at Campus Road, Brooklyn, 718-951-5000 ext. 1420, $20–25, $15 for students and seniors.

LATINA SONGSTRESSES The JPMorgan Chase Latino Cultural Festival presents a showcase of three female singersongwriters, MiMa, Luca Mundaca, and Valentina Gonzalez. Tonight, 8 p.m., Queens Theater in the Park, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, 47th Avenue and 104th Street, Flushing, Queens, 718-760-0064, $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

IGOT THE BLUES Harmonica virtuoso Hendrik Meurkens performs with his quartet. Musicians include pianist Alon Yavnai and bassist Gustavo Amarante. Tonight, 9 and 11 p.m., Zinc Bar, 90 W. Houston St. at LaGuardia Place, 212-477-8337, $5.

OUT OF DOORS BEGINS Lincoln Center presents its annual Out of Doors festival with performances by the Latin bands Tiempo Libre and La Perfecta II, featuring jazz musician Eddie Palmieri. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Damrosch Park Bandshell, 62nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-546-2656, free.

MORE BLUES Josh Kelley performs acoustic folk and blues rock. Tomorrow, 9:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8563, $15.

JAZZY MOVES The Caramoor International Music Festival presents a daylong jazz festival featuring pianists Kirk Lightsey, McCoy Tyner, and Steve Kuhn, and trumpeter Jeremy Pelt. Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $45–$55.

ALONG THE RIVER The Wall Street Jazz Festival in Kingston, N.Y., features an entire program of women bandleaders. Featured musicians include Brenda Bufalino, Francesca Tanksley, and Rebecca Coupe Franks. Saturday, 5–11 p.m., North Front and Wall streets, Kingston, N.Y., 845-246-4106, free.